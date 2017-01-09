Burning Up the Stage? David Byrne’s New Musical About Joan of Arc Opens in February

Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesEx-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne‘s new rock musical based on the life of the 15th-century French martyr and Roman Catholic saint Joan of Arc is slated to begin preview performances on Tuesday, February 14, at New York City’s Public Theater. Byrne wrote the book, music and lyrics of the production, titled Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, which features Jo Lampert — a Brooklyn-based performer who recently toured with the indie-rock act Tune-Yards — in the lead role.

