Buzz Me: Blondie helping to save the bees with new campaign tied into “Pollinator” album

Credit: Alexander ThompsonDebbie Harry and her band Blondie have launched a new campaign called BEE Connected, designed to raise awareness about the decline in the global population of bees, as well as the insects’ importance in the food chain and Earth’s ecosystems.

The initiative ties in with Blondie’s new studio album, Pollinator, and debuted in conjunction with the 10th annual National Pollinator Week, which kicked off Monday, June 19.

The BEE Connected campaign has partnered with a number of environmental organizations, including Pollinator Partnership, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, which are dedicated to the preservation and …read more