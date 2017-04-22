Caitlyn Jenner reflects on how her life has changed since transitioning into a woman

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Two years ago, the celebrated Olympic hero and famous reality TV show dad then known as Bruce Jenner revealed to the world in an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer that he had struggled his entire life with gender identity.

Now, two years later, Caitlyn Jenner has fully transitioned to living as female. She detailed this journey in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, out on April 25, and sat down with Sawyer for a second exclusive interview to talk about what becoming a woman has been like for her and the highs and lows along