California couple welcomes baby during Uber ride to the hospital

KABC-TV(SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.) — A California couple’s Uber ride took an unexpected turn Friday night after a woman gave birth inside the car.

Niv Davidovich told ABC News that minutes after entering the backseat of the car, his wife, Erica, gave birth to a son.

“Everyone is telling us to name the baby Uber,” Niv Davidovich joked. “But we can’t do that — as much fun as it would be.”

Davidovich, 37, a father of three, said that the couple was at home lighting candles for Shabbat when Erica began to experience strong contractions. Because Davidovich and his wife do not drive while …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462