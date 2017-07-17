California couple welcomes baby during Uber ride to the hospital

KABC-TV(SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.) — A California couple’s Uber ride took an unexpected turn Friday night after a woman gave birth inside the car.

Niv Davidovich told ABC News that minutes after entering the backseat of the car, his wife, Erica, gave birth to a son.

“Everyone is telling us to name the baby Uber,” Niv Davidovich joked. “But we can’t do that — as much fun as it would be.”

Davidovich, 37, a father of three, said that the couple was at home lighting candles for Shabbat when Erica began to experience strong contractions. Because Davidovich and his wife do not drive while …read more