California declares state of emergency over hepatitis A outbreak

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — California has declared a state of emergency over a hepatitis A outbreak that health officials say is the largest person-to-person outbreak in the U.S. since a vaccine became available over 20 years ago.

At least 18 people have died in the outbreak that has affected San Diego, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, and more, according to the California Department of Public Health. Gov. Jerry Brown issued the declaration on Friday “to increase its supply of hepatitis A vaccines in order to control the current outbreak,” he said in a statement.

Vaccines have already been distributed …read more


