California Police Deliver Baby Boy in Post Office Parking Lot

ABC News(SAN DIEGO) — California resident Vanessa Prado and her boyfriend Dennis Dillard were driving to the hospital early Thursday morning when suddenly Prado told Dillard to pull over — and fast.

Prado, 36, who was pregnant with the couple’s second child, was about to give birth.

Dillard, 32, parked in the lot of the local post office and quickly dialed 911.

In a matter of minutes, San Diego Police Department officers Matt Enderlin and Eric Hustad arrived at the scene and helped deliver Pierce Dillard, a 6-pound baby boy.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened without the officers’ help. They’re amazing,” Dillard told …read more


