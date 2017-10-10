California wildfires: How to help those impacted

CHP – Golden Gate Division (SANTA ANA, Calif.) — Wildfires have swept through California, killing at least 15 people and injuring over 100.

With thousands of acres burned and the fires still raging, here’s how you can help those affected by the blazes.

Facebook has created exclusive Crisis Response Centers for three of the fires — the Sulphur Fire, the Tubbs Fire and the Atlas Fire.

If you want to volunteer to help, you can let the community of the Crisis Response Center know that you’re looking to participate in volunteer efforts.

The Crisis Response Centers also allow people to start a …read more