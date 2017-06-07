Cancer patient charged with attempted murder over alleged plot to kill doctors

Palo Alto Police Department(PALO ALTO, Calif.) — A California man diagnosed with stage IV cancer has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly drove hundreds of miles to kill three doctors who had previously treated him, according to police.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state said they teamed up last week to thwart Yue Chen’s alleged plot.

On the morning of May 31, the Visalia Police Department alerted officers in Palo Alto that Chen may be traveling more than 200 miles from his home in Visalia to murder three of the doctors who had previously treated him in the Bay …read more


