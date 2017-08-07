Cancer survivors more likely to be prescribed opioids even years later, study finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As if battling cancer wasn’t enough, many long-term survivors may eventually find themselves dealing with opioid dependency, according to a new study.

Cancer survivors are substantially more likely to be prescribed opioid painkillers over many years, according to research published Monday in the journal Cancer.

Prescription opioids, which are in the same class as illicit heroin, are often indicated and prescribed for pain during cancer treatment and recovery. However, prescription painkillers are difficult to manage over longer term use. Some patients become dependent and develop a tolerance for the drug, requiring increasing doses to get the same pain-killing effect. …read more