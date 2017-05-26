Capitol Records plots celebration of 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s” album in L.A.

© Apple Corps Ltd.It was 50 year ago this coming Thursday, June 1, that The Beatles‘ trailblazing album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was officially released in the U.K., one day before it hit stores in the U.S. To mark the milestone, a special celebration will take place at the Capitol Records tower in Los Angeles.

The commemorative event, dubbed “Pepper Day,” will begin at 9:09 a.m. PT on Thursday with the raising of a specially designed Sgt. Pepper’s flag on top of the tower. Doing the honors will be the Sgt. Pepper character from Cirque du Soleil‘s …read more