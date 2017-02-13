Cardiologists create heart-healthy memes to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Saint Lukes Health System(NEW YORK) — Eat your heart out, heart disease.

Nothing will get your heart pumping this Valentine’s Day quite like these Kansas City cardiologists.

The doctors at Saint Luke’s Hospital used heart-healthy memes to celebrate the romantic day.

“We wanted to find a creative way to help patients see the lighthearted and caring nature of these expert physicians while also sharing the important message of heart disease prevention, and encouraging our community to take control of their heart health so they can avoid serious issues in the future,” Rebecca Sesler, vice president of marketing at Saint Luke’s Health System, wrote …read more