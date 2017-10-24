Career-spanning Grateful Dead photo book “Eyes of the World” available now

Rock Out BooksA new coffee-book titled Eyes of the World: Grateful Dead Photography 1965–1995 — featuring a career-spanning collection of images of the legendary jam band — is now in stores.

The book, which was co-edited by former Relix editor-in-chief Josh Baron and respected rock photographer Jay Blakesberg, includes 220 images snapped by 61 different photographers.

The editors of Eyes of the World consider the book to be the definitive collection of photographs documenting The Grateful Dead’s full history. Among the photographers whose work appears in the publication are Annie Leibovitz, Jim Marshall, Mark Seliger, Herb Greene and Blakesberg. The …read more