Carlos Santana and The Isley Brothers discuss powerful “Power of Peace” album at New York City event

Credit: Maryanne BilhamCarlos Santana, The Isley Brothers‘ Ronnie and Ernie Isley, and Carlos’ wife and band mate Cindy Blackman Santana were at New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studios on Tuesday to celebrate Santana and The Isleys’ just-released collaborative album, Power of Peace. The invite-only event featured a Q&A conducted by respected music writer Alan Light, during which the musicians shared their admiration for each other while gushing about the new project.

Carlos explained that he’d been a fan of Ronnie’s singing since he first heard The Isley Brothers in the early ’60s.

“[Ronnie] sculptures notes,” said Carlos. “[W]hen you sculpture …read more