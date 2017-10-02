Carlos Santana says his “heart is in shock” over brutal mass shooting in Las Vegas

Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesThe world remains stunned over the brutal mass shooting that occurred at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, when an apparent lone gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500.

Now, Carlos Santana, a Las Vegas resident who has an ongoing residency at the House of Blues located inside the resort, has joined the many celebrities who have issued statements regarding the tragedy.

“To everyone that lost loved ones, we stand with you. To …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462