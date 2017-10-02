Carlos Santana says his “heart is in shock” over brutal mass shooting in Las Vegas

Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesThe world remains stunned over the brutal mass shooting that occurred at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, when an apparent lone gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500.

Now, Carlos Santana, a Las Vegas resident who has an ongoing residency at the House of Blues located inside the resort, has joined the many celebrities who have issued statements regarding the tragedy.

“To everyone that lost loved ones, we stand with you. To …read more