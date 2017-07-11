Carlos Santana says new collaborative album with The Isley Brothers “is one of the highlights of my life”

PRNewsfoto/Legacy RecordingsOn July 28, Santana and funk/soul legends The Isley Brothers will release their new collaborative album, Power of Peace, a project that guitar great Carlos Santana says “is one of the highlights of my life.”

“I’m really, really grateful for this golden opportunity,” Carlos says in a new promotional video for the album, while Isley Brothers singer Ronald Isley adds that the record is “a joy” and “a celebration.”

Ronald’s brother, guitarist Ernie Isley, meanwhile, says Power of Peace is “gonna be one of the touchstones, certainly, of the Santana career, and the Isley career.”

