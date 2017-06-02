Carlos Santana to perform national anthem at NBA Finals Game 2

Ruben MartinA Bay Area music star will perform the national anthem at Game 2 of the NBA finals: Carlos Santana.

Santana, accompanied by bass player Benny Rietveld, will perform an instrumental version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” Sunday, June 4 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California before the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The performance will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Santana will kick off a U.S. summer tour June 23 in Washington state. Details of his upcoming musical collaboration with The Isley Brothers will be released soon.

