Carlos Santana to perform national anthem at NBA Finals Game 2

Ruben MartinA Bay Area music star will perform the national anthem at Game 2 of the NBA finals: Carlos Santana.

Santana, accompanied by bass player Benny Rietveld, will perform an instrumental version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” Sunday, June 4 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California before the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The performance will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Santana will kick off a U.S. summer tour June 23 in Washington state. Details of his upcoming musical collaboration with The Isley Brothers will be released soon.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462