Carole King’s 2016 London “Tapestry” concert to be released as CD/DVD set in September

Legacy Recordings/Rockingale RecordsFollowing the news that a film documenting Carole King‘s July 2016 concert in London’s Hyde Park will be screened in hundreds of U.S. theaters on July 11, it’s been annoounced that a CD/DVD set documenting the event will be released on September 1.

Carole King — Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park captures the legendary singer/songwriter playing her hugely successful 1971 album Tapestry in its entirety for the first time ever live. The show, which was King’s first concert in the U.K. since 1989, also featured her performing hits that …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462