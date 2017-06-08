Carole King’s 2016 London “Tapestry” concert to be screened in hundreds of US theaters in July

Courtesy of Fathom EventsA new concert film documenting Carole King‘s July 2016 concert in London’s Hyde Park will be screened for one night only in about 600 U.S. theaters on July 11.

Carole King: Tapestry — Captured Live at Hyde Park showcases the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performing her Grammy-winning, chart-topping 1971 album Tapestry in its entirety for the first time ever.

Highlights of the concert include King duetting with her daughter Louise Goffin on “Where You Lead” and teaming up with the London cast of her stage musical Beautiful for a rendition of “I Feel …read more