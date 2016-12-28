Carrie Fisher’s Ex-Husband Paul Simon, Other Music Stars React to Her Death

Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher in 1979 (Ron Galella/WireImage)The world is mourning the untimely death of Carrie Fisher. The actress and author passed away Tuesday at age 60 after going into cardiac arrest Friday during a plane flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher, who became famous for portraying Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, was married to Paul Simon from 1983 to 1984, and now the acclaimed singer/songwriter has issued a statement about his ex-wife’s passing that’s been posted on his social media sites.

"Yesterday was a horrible day," writes Simon. "Carrie was