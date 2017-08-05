Cases of blindness expected to ‘triple by 2050’ globally, study says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The number of blind people across the globe could triple within the next 40 years, according to a new study.

Cases could rise from 36 million to 115 million by 2050, researchers suggested in a study published in Lancet Global Health. The reason behind the increase is an aging population.

However, the percentage of the world’s population dealing with these impairments is falling, according to the study. Researchers said this will likely change in the coming decades because more people are reaching old age.

Some of the highest rates of vision impairment and blindness …read more