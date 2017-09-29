‘Cause this is “Thriller” — the remix: Listen now to new version of MJ classic

Epic/Legacy RecordingsIf Michael Jackson was still around and was releasing a new dance song, he’d probably get one of the world’s top deejays to remix it, right? That’s why everybody should be OK with the fact that a remix of the King of Pop’s classic “Thriller” created by superstar DJ Steve Aoki is out today.

“Thriller (Steve Aoki Midnight Hour Remix)” is included on the new MJ compilation Scream, which hit stores today. The track also is available for download as a standalone single. It’s still recognizable as the song …read more