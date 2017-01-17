CBO: 18 Million Could Lose Insurance in a Year Under Obamacare Repeal

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Repealing Obamacare without replacement could leave 18 million Americans without health insurance within a year and 32 million by 2026, according to a new estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The estimate, prepared at the request of Senate Democrats, is based on the partial repeal bill Republicans sent to President Obama’s desk in 2015. Obama vetoed the measure and Congress was not able to override it.

The office also estimated that individual health insurance premiums would increase by 20-25 percent in the first year of a repeal, and would hit 50 percent after the elimination of the Affordable Cart …read more