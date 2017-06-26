CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 22 million more people will be uninsured by the end of the next 10 years under the Senate Republican health care plan than under current law.

The number, which is only a slight improvement from the CBO’s estimate of the health care bill passed by the House of Representatives in May, comes in the office’s analysis of the Better Care Reconciliation Act, a discussion draft of which was first released last week. The act, which faces opposition from Democrats and at least five Republicans, would further result in a reducing the cumulative federal …read more