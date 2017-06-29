CBO projects 35-percent drop in Medicaid spending by 2036 under health bill

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Congressional Budget Office estimates that Medicaid spending under the proposed Republican health care bill would be 35 percent lower than under the current law by 2036.

The finding came in an additional analysis, requested by Democrats, released Thursday following Monday’s comprehensive review of the plan.

Earlier in the week, CBO reported that Medicaid spending by 2026 would be 26 percent lower than current projections. Senate Democrats asked the office to produce the analysis of the long-term impact of the GOP bill, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act, as scrutiny of the plan’s impact on Medicaid intensified.

