CCR bassist Stu Cook says Creedence Clearwater Revisited celebrates and honors his old group

Credit: Jeff DowCreedence Clearwater Revisited, the band led by founding Creedence Clearwater Revival bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, begins a busy run of North American tour dates tonight in Philadelphia. As Cook explains to ABC Radio, Creedence Clearwater Revisited’s concerts showcase the many classic songs his old group released during the late ’60s and early ’70s.

"We're about celebrating and honoring the music of the original band," notes Stu, adding, "It's pretty much a show designed to take people [on a musical journey,] from right after the lights dim up until


