CDC: ‘Death cap’ mushroom responsible for 14 illnesses in California in late 2016

syaber/iStock/Thinkstock(SAN FRANCISCO) — More than a dozen people fell ill near the end of 2016 due to a bloom of deadly mushrooms in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report put out on Friday.

The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report blames Amanita phalloides, commonly known as the “death cap” mushroom, for the 14 cases noted in November and December 2016. According to the report, members of the Bay Area Mycological Society notified employees of the California Poison Control System of a larger than normal bloom of the dangerous mushroom …read more