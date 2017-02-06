CDC Issues New Vaccine Guidelines for Adults

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — While children in the U.S. are often required to be current on their vaccinations or receive a special waiver in order to attend public school, there is no requirement for adult vaccinations, despite several diseases that continue to present dangers. Public health officials have long struggled to bring adults in the U.S. up to date on vaccines.

“Vaccinations are not just for kids,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News. “There are any number of vaccines that are targeted to adults, we can do a much better job to deliver these …read more