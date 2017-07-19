CDC: More than 100 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes

Credit: James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than 100 million American adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to an updated report.

The data included in the report is as of 2015, at which point the CDC says, 30.3 million Americans — more than nine percent of the population — have diabetes. Another 84.1 million have prediabetes, a condition that could lead to type 2 diabetes within five years if untreated.

The rate of new diabetes diagnoses remain steady, the report shows. But the disease …read more