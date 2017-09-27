CDC: New sexually transmitted disease diagnoses at all-time high in 2016

Saklakova/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that more new cases of sexually transmitted diseases were reported last year than in any previous year, proving the need for improved prevention.

The CDC says more than two million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the United States in 2016. The data coming from the annual Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report.

The majority — 1.6 million — of the new diagnoses were cases of chlamydia, with gonorrhea (470,000 new cases) and syphilis (28,000 new cases) also representing staggering figures.

