CDC: Salmonella outbreak in 12 states linked to papayas

goorulz/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tied a recent multistate outbreak of Salmonella to a specific type of Mexican papayas.

According to the CDC, Mexican Maradol papayas have infected at least 47 people in 12 states with the Salmonella Kiambu infection. Twelve of the 47 people infected have been hospitalized, the CDC adds — including one death in New York City.

For now, the CDC recommends that consumers don’t eat the papayas, restaurants not serve them. and retailers not sell them.

The Maryland Department of Health collected papayas from a grocery store associated with the


