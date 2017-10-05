CDC: Suicide is more common among Americans in rural areas

Credit: James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(NEW YORK) — According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans who live in rural areas are consistently more likely to die by suicide than those who live in metropolitan counties.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and the CDC notes that there were more than 500,000 suicides between 2001 and 2015, the period during which the study was done.

“While we’ve seen many causes of death come down in recent years, suicide rates have increased more than …read more