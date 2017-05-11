CDC: Teen student drinking at 25-year low but binge drinking persists

iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — Teen drinking appears to have reached a new low, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The percent of teens who reported drinking at least one drink per month dropped from 50.8 percent in 1991 to just 32.8 percent in 2015.

However, those who reported drinking tended to also report what is considered binge drinking: 57.8 percent of teens who reported drinking said they have had five drinks in a row.

“Despite progress, current and binge drinking remain common among high school students, and many students who binge drink do so at high intensity,” …read more


