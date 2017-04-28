CDC working to keep yellow fever vaccine supply from running out

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A year after the Zika outbreak hit the U.S., health officials are now concerned about preparing to fight another mosquito-borne illness: yellow fever. On Friday, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that they are taking urgent measures to keep the nation’s supply of yellow fever vaccine from being depleted within a few months.

Only one vaccine called YF-VAX is licensed for use in the U.S. and the CDC reported Friday the vaccine is expected to run out by the middle of this year due to manufacturing problems with the supplier.

