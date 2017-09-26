Celebrating David Bowie tribute tour, featuring ex-Bowie sidemen and guest singers, to launch in 2018

Courtesy of CdBEarly this year, several tribute concerts dubbed Celebrating David Bowie were held in several major cities. Each featured a variety of musicians who toured with David Bowie over the years, along with various guest artists. Now, a new Celebrating David Bowie tour featuring some of the same musicians has been lined up for next year.

The trek begins in January with six concerts in Europe, followed by a North American leg kicking off February 10 in Silver Spring, Maryland, and running through a March 11 show in …read more


