Chaka Khan Among Performers to Be Featured on New “Showtime at the Apollo” Special

Credit: Tim FieldingAn all-new Showtime at the Apollo TV special, hosted by Steve Harvey, will premiere in February, featuring a variety of performances captured at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem.

The special’s lineup includes Chaka Khan, as well as rappers T.I., Meek Mill, Quavo and RaRa. Also set to hit the Apollo stage are comedians Mike Epps and Gabriel Iglesias. And, of course, viewers will be treated to the venue’s iconic Amateur Night of performances from up-and-coming artists who may — or may not — get booed …read more


