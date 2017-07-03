Chaka Khan releases empowering “I Love Myself” video

Jerry Ringuette / Askari Ali Chaka Khan is heading into Independence Day with an empowering video for her latest track, “I Love Myself.”

The clip, featuring guest artist B. Slade, shows the iconic entertainer singing words of self-love and encouragement to herself in the mirror.

Throughout the clip, several young women and two young boys pay Chaka a visit, and images of the winners of her “I Love Myself” video contest are seen singing along to the lyrics on Khan’s “Chakagram.”

In an official statement, she says that losing her longtime friends …read more