Charities benefiting from Joe Walsh’s upcoming VetsAid concert revealed

Credit: Andrew MacphersonThe first wave of organizations has been revealed that’ll receive funds from Joe Walsh‘s recently announced inaugural VetsAid benefit concert, taking place September 20 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Operation Mend, Hire Heroes USA, Warrior Canine Connection, TAPS, Semper Fi Fund, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Stop Soldier Suicide, and Swords to Plowshares are the charities, all of which The charities support veterans or wounded military members and their families.

Walsh, whose father was killed while on military duty when Joe was just 20 months old, says of launching VetsAid, “It’s the least I could do …read more