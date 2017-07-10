Charlie Gard hearing punctuated by dad’s emotional outburst over terminally ill son

Tolga Akmen/Getty Images(LONDON) — The father of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard interrupted the U.K.’s High Court of Justice on Monday with an outburst directed at a lawyer representing the hospital that’s treating his son.

“When are you going to start telling the truth?” Chris Gard yelled at the attorney.

Gard and Connie Yates — the 11-month-old boy’s parents — attended the High Court hearing Monday hoping for a decision that was expected to determine the infant’s immediate fate, but the couple was forced to wait until Thursday.

Judge Nicholas Francis gave the couple until Wednesday afternoon to present new evidence demonstrating that …read more