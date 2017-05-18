‘Charlie Sheen Effect’ nearly doubled HIV test sales after his announcement, study finds

Gilbert Carrasquillo/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Charlie Sheen’s 2015 announcement that he had been diagnosed with HIV years earlier seems to have sparked higher interest in testing for the virus, according to a study released on

Thursday.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) leads to the HIV infection that causes AIDS, which now affects 1.2 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sheen’s announcement, which made national headlines, renewed attention about the dangers of HIV and AIDS at the time.

According to the study update, the “Charlie Sheen Effect” had a big impact on HIV testing in the U.S., with …read more