Charlie Sheen Opens Up About His Battle with HIV

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Golden Globe-winning actor Charlie Sheen opened up about his diagnosis of HIV, saying he feels like he’s “carrying the torch” for others battling the disease that causes AIDS.

“I feel like I’m carrying the torch,” Sheen told ABC News’ Michael Strahan in an interview with that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America, “for a lot of folks out there that are suffering from the same thing.”

“The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet,” Sheen said. “But my mom was there, I wouldn’t do that in front of her, or let her find me …read more


