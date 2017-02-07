Cheap Trick Plots Summer Release for New Album

Mike Pont/Getty ImagesHaving finally made it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, power pop legends Cheap Trick are ramping up their recording schedule.

In a Twitter post Monday, the group announced, “We’ve been in the studio working on a new album — hope to have completed by spring and released at the beginning of summer 2017.” The still-untitled set comes hot on the heels of Cheap Trick’s well-received 2016 album Bang, Zoom, Crazy…Hello, which featured the single, “When I Wake Up Tomorrow.”

Prior to that, the band hadn’t issued a new album since 2009.

