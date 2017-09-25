Cheap Trick rock the bells with “Christmas Christmas” album

Big Machine RecordsCheap Trick has finally “surrendered” to Christmas album fever. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will issue their first-ever holiday album, Christmas Christmas, on October 20.

The disc features three new Cheap Trick compositions, including the lead track, “Merry Christmas Darlings,” plus covers of Yuletide classics by the Ramones, the Kinks, Slade, Chuck Berry and Harry Nilsson, among others.

Cheap Trick recently issued their 18th studio album, We’re All Right! Still going strong after more than 5,000 live shows, the band will continues its road warrior ways this fall with U.S. headlining dates, a Canadian run with …read more