Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” soundtrack is all that and a bag of chips

Hollywood RecordsThe latest Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, has rocketed to the top of the weekend box office. Like the first installment, the movie’s soundtrack features a mix of pop and rock hits of the ’70s, including Cheap Trick‘s “Surrender.” Frontman Robin Zander tells ABC Radio that he thinks it’s “so cool” that his band’s classic is part of a movie that “covers all grounds.”

“I mean, it caters to the young people who like that sort of action-packed science-fiction stuff,” Zander tells ABC Radio. “And then the soundtrack goes out …read more