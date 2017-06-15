Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander on his band releasing second album since 2016: “It’s almost like the ’70s again”

Big Machine Label GroupCheap Trick‘s latest album, We’re All Alright!, hits stores Friday, less than 15 months after the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers put out their previous studio effort, Bang, Zoom, Crazy…Hello.

“It’s almost like the ’70s again when we put two records out every year,” lead singer Robin Zander tells ABC Radio. Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen recently explained to Billboard that the support of the group’s new label Big Machine has helped rekindle the band’s enthusiasm for making new music.

According to Zander, about half of the songs on We’re All Alright! are brand …read more