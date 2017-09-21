Cheat days may actually help dieters lose weight, study finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Taking cheat days, or breaks, while dieting may actually help aid weight loss, according to a new study from Australian researchers.

The small study looked at two groups of obese men who participated in a four-month diet requiring them to restrict calorie intake by one-third.

One group of dieters maintained the diet for two weeks, then broke from the strict diet for two weeks, and continued to go on and off the diet in two-week cycles. During the two-week cycle off the strict diet, these dieters ate calories consistent with the number of …read more