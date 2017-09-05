Check out first pic of actor Rami Malek portraying Queen’s Freddie Mercury

Neal Preston © Queen Productions Ltd.; ABC/Randy HolmesToday would have been Freddie Mercury‘s 71st birthday, and in conjunction with the milestone, Entertainment Weekly has published an exclusive photo of actor Rami Malek portraying the late Queen frontman from the upcoming biopic about the U.K. band, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The first-look photo shows the Mr. Robot star as Mercury, dressed in a white tank top and sporting the singer’s trademark mustache, in a scene that apparently recreates Queen’s famous performance at 1985’s Live Aid festival.

