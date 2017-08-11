Check out lyric video to posthumous Gregg Allman single, “My Only True Friend”

Credit: Ian RawnThe first single from the late Gregg Allman‘s upcoming final studio album, Southern Blood, is “My Only True Friend,” an introspective tune that Allman co-wrote with Scott Sharrard, the lead guitarist of his solo backing band. Now, fans can check out a lyrics video for the tune on Allman’s official YouTube channel.

“My Only True Friend” is the only song on Southern Blood that Gregg had a hand in writing. It’s a mid-tempo rock ballad that appears to find Allman facing his mortality while also musing about life as a touring musician.

