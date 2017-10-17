Cher does ABBA: joins cast of “Mamma Mia!” sequel

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCCher is returning to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cher is joining the cast of the Mamma Mia! sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Over the weekend Cher teased the news, posting an image of 1970s style star-spangled platform boots to Twitter.

She joins a high-profile cast of stars returning to the ABBA-themed jukebox musical franchise, including Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried.

It will be Cher’s first movie appearance since 2010’s Burlesque, in which she starred opposite Christina Aguilera

Cher won a Best Actress Oscar for her …read more