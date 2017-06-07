Cher says biographical musical coming to Broadway next year

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCLooks like it’s official, the Cher biographical musical is on its way to Broadway.

On Tuesday night Cher tweeted, “Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS?? IT’ll ON BROADWAY 2018”

Last month Cher told Billboard she was working on the musical with Jersey Boys writer Rick Elice and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller.

In January, after a secret workshop performance of the show, Cher tweeted, “Just walked Of the musical I SOBBED & LAUGHED,& I WAS PREPARED NOT …read more