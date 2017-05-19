Cher says she’s “not a Cher fan”

Cher photographed in 1972. Courtesy of Billboard

Cher is being presented with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, but she doesn’t seem entirely comfortable with the title. In fact, she says she doesn’t even really like her own music.

“I’m not a Cher fan,” she tells Billboard in a new cover story. “I just don’t think my aesthetic taste lies in her direction.”

The singer says when she was younger, she always wanted to sound like Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell or The Eagles. But she does admit that she likes her …read more